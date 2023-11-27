iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.01

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 21598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.