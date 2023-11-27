iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

IYY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.92. 4,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,064. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $91.63 and a 52-week high of $112.49.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.