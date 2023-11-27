iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $382.81

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $382.81 and last traded at $380.50, with a volume of 1464090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $380.67.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

