iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FM. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.68. 54,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,869. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $646.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

