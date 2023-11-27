iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.65

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 661790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

