iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,981. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $99.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

