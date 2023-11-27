iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.38

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 173565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $579.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECH. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 283.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 62,569 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

