iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,866,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

