iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.48

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.48 and last traded at $92.12, with a volume of 450599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,620,000 after buying an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.