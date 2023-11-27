iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.33. 4,956,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,882,047. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.