iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.61

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 125514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.