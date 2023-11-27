iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.61

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 125514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
