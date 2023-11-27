iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.18

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 2234349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

