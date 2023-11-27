iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.30

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 15357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 520,946 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

