iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Increased by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 149.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.7% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,599 shares. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

