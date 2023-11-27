iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.93

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.75, with a volume of 8135879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,398,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 969.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 295,140 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

