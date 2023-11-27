iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $151.31

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.31 and last traded at $150.88, with a volume of 336163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.31.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.77.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.