iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.30

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.30 and last traded at $140.81, with a volume of 1003974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.17.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average of $134.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

