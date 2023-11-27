iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.33

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 47685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $805.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 231,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

