iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.52

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.52 and last traded at $93.38, with a volume of 168019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,881,510 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,429,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $81,771,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

