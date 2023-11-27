iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.66. 52,176 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

