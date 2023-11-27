iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 202,167 shares.The stock last traded at $127.27 and had previously closed at $127.52.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.80.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URTH. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.