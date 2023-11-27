iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 414,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the previous session’s volume of 84,795 shares.The stock last traded at $52.66 and had previously closed at $52.52.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYF. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $95,925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,441 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,473,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 237.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 169,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 119,499 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.