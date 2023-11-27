iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.77. The stock had a trading volume of 723,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,281. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

