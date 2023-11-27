iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.96. 25,682,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,399,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

