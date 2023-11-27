iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.54

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 154632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $756.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 362,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 47,373 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,321 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

