iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.54

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 154632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $756.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 362,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 47,373 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,321 shares during the period.
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
