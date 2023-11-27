iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.51

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.51 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 329833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
