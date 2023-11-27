iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.51

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.51 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 329833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

