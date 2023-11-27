iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,058,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 333,799 shares.The stock last traded at $73.94 and had previously closed at $74.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

