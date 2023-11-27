iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.39. 28,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

