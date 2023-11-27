iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 591,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.