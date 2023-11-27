iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.97

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.97 and last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 94162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.41.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $680.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

