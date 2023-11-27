iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $244.09

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $244.09 and last traded at $241.03, with a volume of 51361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.53.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

