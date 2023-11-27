Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Purchases $40,600.00 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,870.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.83. 634,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

