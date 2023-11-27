ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.22

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.22 and last traded at $109.77, with a volume of 243383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.51.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 135.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

