Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $120.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $131.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05. Jabil has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

