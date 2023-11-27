Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $120.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Jabil stock opened at $131.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05. Jabil has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Jabil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.
About Jabil
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
