Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Jackson Financial worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 115.5% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

