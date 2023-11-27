Jet2’s (JET2) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,850 ($23.15) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.89) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JET2

Jet2 Stock Up 0.8 %

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,069.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,135.76. The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.82. Jet2 has a 1 year low of GBX 902 ($11.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,394.50 ($17.45).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.14%.

Jet2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.