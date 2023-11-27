JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $134,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 24th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $134,300.00.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 6th, Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55.

JFrog Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $27.10. 606,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,182. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.62.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Get Our Latest Report on FROG

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 177,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,702,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 140,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.