JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $134,400.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $134,300.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $27.10. 606,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,182. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.62.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 177,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,702,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 140,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

