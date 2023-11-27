John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $30.24

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $29.54. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -132.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

