Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 624,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.60. 762,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,557,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $364.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

