Jon Congleton Purchases 4,250 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,372.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Jon Congleton acquired 2,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLYS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. 185,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,723,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

