Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.43.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

JLL stock opened at $156.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

