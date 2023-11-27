Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 6,555 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total value of $1,808,262.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,348,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,669,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN traded up $3.10 on Monday, reaching $279.28. The stock had a trading volume of 232,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.08. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.97 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $280.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Morningstar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.