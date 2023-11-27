Joshua Travis Bryant Purchases 5,000 Shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Stock

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Travis Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

TCBC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. TC Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 35.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.