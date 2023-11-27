Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.05

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 127375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JOY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.15 target price on shares of Journey Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40. The company has a market cap of C$245.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.59.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Journey Energy had a net margin of 55.44% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of C$57.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.4395492 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

