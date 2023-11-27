JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Stake Boosted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.53% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.64. 11,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,898. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

