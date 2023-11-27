JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Bought by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCPB. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS JCPB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,811 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1849 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

