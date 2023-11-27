JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,937. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.