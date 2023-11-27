JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 123 ($1.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.02. The company has a market capitalization of £363.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3,098.38. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 143 ($1.81).
About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust
