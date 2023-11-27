JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 123 ($1.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.02. The company has a market capitalization of £363.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3,098.38. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 143 ($1.81).

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

