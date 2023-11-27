Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.70

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.