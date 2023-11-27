K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.94.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

CVE:KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

